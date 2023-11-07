Gardaí investigate Shannon and Broadford incidents

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance as they continue their investigations into an incident of criminal damage in Shannon and a theft in Broadford.

Garda Eimear McDonagh from the Garda Community Policing Team outlined the circumstances of the incidents.

“Sometime between Saturday 4th November at 16.30 and 11.30am Sunday 5th November last, Gardai in Shannon are investigating an incident of criminal damage at the Shannon allotments, Illaunmanagh in Shannon. There was damage to tool shed and theft of a garden strimmer.

If anyone noticed anything suspicious or has any information in relation to this incident they can contact Shannon Garda Station on 061-365900 or any Garda station.”

Meanwhile, Gardai at Killaloe are investigating the theft of batteries from a yard gate in the Broadford area. They were taken sometime yesterday, Monday the 6th November.

If anyone has any information in relation to this incident they can contact Killaloe Garda Station on 061-620540 or any Garda station.

