Gardaí seeking driver of overturned and abandoned car

Gardaí are searching for the driver of a car that was left overturned and abandoned on the outskirts of Ennis this afternoon.

The single-vehicle collision occurred at around 3.30pm on the R469 Ennis to Quin road at Knockhogan.

Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident.

- Advertisement -

On arrival at the scene, emergency services found a car on its roof and blocking the road. On checking the vehicle, it was established that the car was empty. The incident occurred on a stretch of road which is currently undergoing resurfacing work.

The driver is understood to have left the scene in another vehicle and that both cars may have been travelling together at the time of the crash.

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating the circumstances of the incident.