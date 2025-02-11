Schools begin to reopen following earlier incident

Update:

Tuesday, 11.00 – Schools in Shannon begin to reopen following this morning’s incident.

Tuesday, 10.20am – Gardaí have confirmed that the security threat “is not credible” and there “is no ongoing risk to the public.”

Tuesday, 10.18am – Following reports that an individual has been arrested in connection with this investigation, Gardaí have said: “There is no arrest at this time.”

A number of schools in Shannon, Ennis and Sixmilebridge have been closed this morning following a threat sent by email and also distributed on social media platforms.

Gardaí have attended the address named in the email which is understood to have been sent to educational institutions. Uniformed Gardaí and detectives visited the property along with members of the Garda Armed Support Unit early this morning.

Pupils who had already arrived at school were sent home while it’s reported that students at one Ennis establishment left before their parents were advised of the issue.

The email states the individual “will be armed with multiple firearms” and that “items” had been placed in every school in that email.

The email, which named and individual and gave an address, was circulated on social media early this morning. As a result, authorities at schools in Shannon advised parents there were closing until midday.

Schools in Sixmilebridge are understood to have taken several measures while schools and colleges in Ennis later took similar action.

A text message sent to parents by one Ennis school read: “Due to circumstances beyond our control we will be closing today from 10am following advise [sic] from local authorities. Students can been collected from now on and do not need to be signed out. Students by contact(ed) by their mobile phones by text now if you wish to do so.”

The Garda Press Office has confirmed that Gardaí are aware of the matter and are investigating.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of a communication that has been sent to a number of educational establishments in Co. Clare today, Tuesday 11th February 2025.

Following initial assessment, Gardaí are satisfied that the security threat is not credible and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Gardaí are engaging with the affected educational establishments with regard to this incident.

Enquiries are ongoing. No further information is available at this time.”