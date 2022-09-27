Witnesses to hit-and-run sought by Gardaí

Gardaí in Ennis have issued an appeal to the public to assist them track down a motorist involved in a hit-and-run incident in Ennis last week.

Issuing the appeal, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “On Thursday last 22nd September at 4.20pm a hit and run road traffic accident occurred at Claureen roundabout on the Lahinch Road. A car drove onto the footpath on the roundabout striking a pedestrian who was walking on the footpath.

The lady fell over on impact and her right leg was then driven over by the back wheel of the vehicle. The driver left the scene immediately and drove out the Lahinch Road.”

Sgt Brooks added: “The car is described as a light grey Sedan – we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or to anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100.”