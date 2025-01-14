Joint operation to protect wildlife and livestock

Gardaí in the Clare/Tipperary Division, in cooperation with National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the County Clare Dog Warden Service, are carrying out an operation protecting wildlife and livestock and targeting illegal hunting.

Checkpoints are being carried out across County Clare and in cooperation with National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the County Clare Dog Warden Service.

It is an offence under the Wildlife Act 1976, to enter onto lands for the purpose of hunting a wild animal without the permission of the owner or the person entitled to the sporting rights to the property.

- Advertisement -

It is also an offence to bring a dog suspected of being capable of hunting fauna onto lands without said permission. Such activities may result in the disturbance and worrying of livestock.

The aim of this operation is to protect local wildlife and livestock, as well as to target, disrupt and prosecute individuals engaged in illegal hunting and animal cruelty. Close cooperation with NPWS, as well as the Clare Dog Warden Service ensures an enlightened response from the wildlife perspective.

Speaking about the operation, a spokesperson for NPWS stated the following: “The issue of illegal hunting is a wildlife crime which can result in the suffering and cruel death to animals and threatens local populations of protected wildlife. This activity is also highly disruptive to landowners and local communities. NPWS is committed to working with An Garda Síochána and all stakeholders in combating and prosecuting this illegal activity.”

Anyone that sees individuals engaged in this activity is advised not to approach, but to note down the location, vehicle registration, number of people involved, as well as any additional information and contact their local Garda station, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111. In an emergency dial 999 or 112.

Information relating to these incidents can also be brought to the attention of the National Parks and Wildlife service by emailing wildlifeenforcement@npws.gov.ie.