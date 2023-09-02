Flights divert to Shannon due to poor visibility at Cork and Knock

A Ryanair flight from Manchester to Cork was forced to return to the UK because it was unable to landed because of poor visibility.

A number of other flights were forced to divert to Shannon Airport as a result of poor visibility at Knock and Cork airports.

Ryanair flight FR-1863 from Manchester was scheduled to in Cork land at 7.05am but was forced to enter a holding pattern north of the airport for over an hour before the crew eventually diverted to Liverpool.

Ryanair flight FR-5778 from Faro, Portugal to Cork also circled for over 30 minutes before diverting to Shannon Airport when conditions at Cork hadn’t improved.

Two other Ryanair flights from the UK to Ireland West Airport in Knock also diverted to Shannon Airport because of dense fog in Knock.

Flight FR-1742 from East Midlands to Knock was also unable to land and entered a holding pattern for a time before diverting to Shannon.

Later, the aircraft departed Shannon for Knock while the passengers were transported to their destination by coach. The aircraft was however unable to land at Knock for a second time and returned to East Midlands instead.

Ryanair flight FR-890 from Edinburgh which was also due in Knock early this morning diverted to Shannon. The aircraft later returned to Knock and was able to land safely. The passengers from that flight were also transported to Knock by road.