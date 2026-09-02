Ireland looks up as awareness of drone rules increases

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has surveyed members of the public about their understanding and experience of drones. The Amárach poll also provides a snapshot of people’s understanding of the law surrounding drone use in Ireland.

The poll shows an encouraging increase in awareness of drone regulations, with 40% of those surveyed understanding the requirements for drone operators in Ireland, a ten-point increase on last year (30%).

There is also a high level of awareness of the dangers of flying near airports and restricted zones, with over 90% saying they have at least some awareness of these restrictions.

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Whilst the survey shows some positive trends, it highlighted the ongoing need for the IAA to continue educating the public on drone safety ensuring that, as the drone industry grows and recreational flying numbers increase, public confidence is maintained.

Drone use has increased significantly in recent years, and just under a quarter (22%) of those surveyed claim to have felt uneasy when seeing a drone nearby. Piloting a drone is fun but it comes with a responsibility to fly it safely while respecting people’s privacy. A drone is not a toy and can have very serious consequences if it collides with a person, an animal or another aircraft.

Enda Walsh, UAS (drones) Manager at the Irish Aviation Authority, said: “This survey allows us to benchmark the fundamental understanding of drone use in Ireland. It is very encouraging to see that most people know the airports are absolutely off-limits, no matter the drone, no matter the reason and we continue to stress safety and security concerns at airports right across the country.”

“The vast majority of drone users are compliant with the regulations. However, we are concerned, with the rapid growth of drone usage, that not all new pilots may be aware of their responsibilities with respect to public safety and privacy. We encourage people to contact the IAA if they observe the inappropriate use of a drone.”

UAS National Policy

As more drones are set to take flight in the years to come, the IAA is working with relevant stakeholders on the action items from the National Policy Framework for Unmanned Aircraft Systems which was released by the Government in August of last year.

The policy framework, amongst other things, lays the groundwork for privacy and environmental airspace restrictions (including noise), and the introduction of unmanned traffic management (known as U-space). In addition, the framework provides for enhanced enforcement through the introduction of fixed charges penalties and increased cooperation with An Garda Síochána and the Data Protection Commission.