Just 53% of airline passengers aware of legal rights

As thousands of Irish passengers prepare to take to the skies this autumn, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) is urging travellers to familiarise themselves with their legal rights in the event of flight delays, cancellations, or overbookings.

An Amárach Research survey conducted on behalf of the IAA’s Air Passenger Rights Division revealed that 53% of Irish people were aware of their legal rights as a passenger when their flight is delayed or cancelled, while 14% had no idea about their rights with a further 33% not sure.

If your flight is cancelled, airlines must provide re-routing or refund and provide assistance with food and accommodation while you are waiting for a new flight.

The IAA’s ‘Know Your Rights’ campaign is an ongoing education appeal for passengers to ensure that they keep all records and receipts; contact their airline first and as soon as possible if they have an issue. If passengers don’t receive a satisfactory response, they can complain to the correct authority – the IAA being to go-to for flights leaving from Irish airports.

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In a follow-up question, survey respondents were asked what they believe airlines should provide when a flight is cancelled. Encouragingly, 66% correctly identified that passengers are entitled to re-routing or a refund, and assistance such as food and accommodation while waiting for a new flight.

Travellers should be aware of their rights and contact the airline directly for refunds, expenses and compensation for their legal entitlements under EU Regulation 261/2004.

Clare Mulcahy, Head of Consumer Affairs at the IAA said,

“Passengers have more rights than they often realise. Whether it’s a delay, cancellation, or overbooking, the law provides strong protections. We want every traveller to feel confident and informed before they fly.”

“The IAA is launching this renewed awareness campaign this autumn, including updated online resources and targeted social media outreach to help passengers quickly access information about their rights.”

Further information on your rights can be found at iaa.ie/apr.

Know Your Rights – key points for travellers:

If your flight is delayed by more than 3 hours, you may be entitled to meals, refreshments, and accommodation.

If your flight is cancelled, you have the right to re-routing or a refund, and in some cases, compensation.

In cases of overbooking, passengers may be entitled to compensation and assistance.