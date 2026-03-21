Call for reversal of decision to reinstate exam fees

Sinn Féin has called on the Government to reverse its decision to reinstate exam fees for Junior and Leaving Certificate students as households struggle with the cost-of-living pressure.

Clare TD for County Clare Donna McGettigan McGettigan’s call comes as parents started receiving letters requesting payment of the fees over the last forty-eight hours.

She said, “The last thing parents need is another bill landing in their door. They are being asked to pay €109 per Junior Cert student and €116 per Leaving Cert student.”

- Advertisement -

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael chose to reinstate these exam fees in October’s budget, fully aware of the pressure on working households due to rising prices and big bills.”

“These letters are landing at a time when people are being hammered by rapid increases in fuel costs. Families are struggling to fill their cars and heat their homes, they’re watching every euro, and now the Government comes to squeeze them even more.”

“It demonstrates again that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are completely out of touch with the pressure people are under, and clueless about the daily miracles parents perform to stretch the household budget and keep the show on the road.”

“The Government easily finds the money to gift generous tax breaks to big developers and corporate landlords. So, they should be able to find the money needed to abolish state exam fees.”

“I am calling on the Minister to reverse this decision immediately, scrap state exam fees, and give families a break.”