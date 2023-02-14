Almost €39m in roads funding for Clare

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan T.D. and Minister of State Jack Chambers T.D. today announced details of a €626m investment programme for 2023 for regional and local roads that includes an allocation of almost €39m for Co Clare.

This represents an increase in funding of €20m for road pavement and rehabilitation works. The funding package will allow approximately 3,100kms of regional and local roads to be maintained and 2,550kms to be strengthened.

Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan said: “Our main priority in 2023 continues to be the protection and renewal of the existing regional and local road network because that is the one thing you don’t curtail. It makes more sense to protect and repair our roads quickly rather than letting them fall into more expensive disrepair.

We are providing funding for a range of schemes from larger strategic road improvements to smaller scale road improvements and critical bridge rehabilitation works. An important part of this allocation is the climate change adaptation grant which was introduced for works on roads at risk due to the impact of climate change and severe weather events. This funding will continue in 2023 with €16 million being allocated for 329 climate change adaptation projects. We have seen great progress because of this grant already. Some of the projects which will be completed in 2023 seawall repairs in Kinsale, Co. Cork, to embankment restructuring in Ballybunion, Co. Kerry.”

Minister of State Jack Chambers commented: “This funding is allocated to a broad variety of road maintenance and improvement aspects. €11 million is being allocated to road safety schemes that target remedial measures to improve road safety for vulnerable road users and vehicular traffic. This funding will allow in excess of 300 safety projects to be carried out. This also includes provision to continue on a signage programme which includes signage to support lower speed limits in housing areas, rural speed limit signage and a “safe passing” cycle sign.”

Provision of €44 million has been made available in 2023 for regional and local road strategic road improvement projects, including projects identified for development under the National Development Plan. Six NDP projects have been completed to date and the following NDP projects are currently at construction stage and incorporate elements of active travel. These include:

Killaloe bypass, Shannon Bridge Crossing and R494 Improvement Scheme. This includes 12.4km of foot and cycleways and would potentially provide access to the proposed Limerick to Scarriff greenway.

Funding of €26 million is also being provided under the Specific Grant category for smaller scale road improvements. These grants comprise a mix of schemes, including bridgeworks, measures to improve safety, such as junction reconfiguration, together with schemes to alleviate traffic congestion in towns and improve access to centres of education, businesses and public transport such as the Edenderry Relief Road, County Offaly and Rice Bridge Rehabilitation, Waterford City.

Restoration Improvement €12,877,000 Restoration Maintenance €1,880,000 Supplementary Restoration Maintenance €1,477,000 Discretionary Grant €3,572,500 Bridge Rehabilitation €612,000 Strategic Regional & Local Roads €15,000,000 Safety Improvement Works €530,000 PSCI: Survey Support €33,000 Training Grant €79,500 Drainage Works €880,000 Former National Roads €500,000 Cycle Signs €8,800 Speed Limits (Rural Speed Limit Signage) €1,800 Climate Change Adaptation & Resilience Works €739,000 Community Involvement Scheme €594,000 Total Allocation €38,784,600