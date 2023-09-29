Kilnaboy’s X-PO all set for new season of events

Kilnaboy’s X-PO is set to re-open for a new season with a great line-up of talks, music, art and more.

Kilnaboy Singing Circle will restart on Monday nights commencing this Monday 2nd October from 8pm to 10pm.

An event organiser said: “A good singing voice is not required. We are a group of all range and abilities, we bring along our words and join in if we know the song. The emphasis is on camaraderie, enjoyment and wellbeing. We are keeping the old tradition of singing together alive by exchanging songs and memories each Monday night..

New members are very welcome on a drop by basis. Come see and hear for yourself!

For further information text 086 0550771.

Ciorcal Chómhrá – Free Irish Language Classes – will commence on Wednesday 11th October at 7:30pm.

The Ciorcal Chómhrá will last 90 minutes. Doolin-based Mick O’Riordan, who has many years experience teaching the language, will be the múinteoir.

The class atmosphere will be relaxed. Craic is guaranteed as well as learning. The aim is to develop confidence in conversation with a little teaching involved. The lessons are free of charge and donation to X-PO is welcome but voluntary.

Tuille eolais (more information) is available at 087 2162351.

*XPO is run on a 100% voluntary basis by people in the community and is a not-for-profit space. All our events are free but donations are welcome.