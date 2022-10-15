Council highlights career opportunities in local government

Clare County Council is encouraging the public to consider the range of rewarding career opportunities available within the local authority, and across the local government sector.

Ireland’s 31 local authorities provide hundreds of services across diverse areas such as climate action, planning, arts and culture, health and sports promotion, economic and community development and more.

Working with Clare County Council offers the chance to make a real difference for your county and community, according to Noeleen Fitzgerald, Director of Finance and Support Services.

“Working in local government is an excellent career choice and gives you the opportunity to play a key role in the positive development of your county and community,” Ms Fitzgerald said.

‘No matter what your role is, you will genuinely make a real difference to County Clare and the people who live here. You will work with passionate and committed colleagues and, as an employer, Clare County Council is committed to providing a positive and supportive environment to our employees. We offer flexible and family friendly arrangements, blended working, and great career progression and education opportunities.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive, Clare County Council, added: “Clare County Council is at the heart of public service delivery in County Clare. As a local authority the Council delivers a wide range of crucially important services. We pride ourselves on developing and valuing our staff, delivering quality services and projects, embracing a culture of integrity and transparency, and serving the people of County Clare. Our aim is to provide the best possible service to our customers across all our functional areas. A career in Clare County Council is an opportunity to be of service to the community as part of a dynamic team.”

Cllr Tony O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, said: “Clare County Council delivers a wide range of services that make a significant contribution to the physical, cultural, social and environmental development of communities in Clare. I would encourage anyone looking for a job to consider the many different types of careers available in the Council.”

Anyone looking for a job or considering a career change can visit the Clare County Council website www.clarecoco.ie to find out more about the work they do.

For those looking further afield, a national website, LocalGovernmentJobs.ie, brings together all local government job opportunities in one place, along with information on career benefits and how recruitment works in the sector.

The site allows users to sign up for an account and get alerted when roles that suit their interests are advertised in local authorities around the country.

LocalGovernmentjobs.ie will be useful for anybody seeking a role in the local government sector and for students or career guidance teachers who want to know more about careers in the sector. On the website you can read profiles of people currently working in the local government sector and find out about the reality of what they do and why they recommend a career in local government.

The website also offers information on the local government recruitment process as well as tips for making your application and getting ready for interview. More information about local authority career opportunities can be found at www.localgovernmentjobs.ie.