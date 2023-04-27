Covid-19 outbreak in inpatient wards at Ennis hospital

Visiting restrictions have been introduced at Ennis Hospital as part of the management of outbreaks of COVID-19 on both inpatient wards at the hospital.

We regret the inconvenience this will cause for inpatients at Ennis Hospital and their loved ones, but the restrictions are necessary to protect the safety of patients and staff, and to keep essential healthcare services open for all patients.

Exceptions to visiting restrictions will be made on compassionate grounds for patients who are critically ill or at end-of-life, and for people assisting confused patients (e.g., patients with dementia). These exemptions are on a case-by-case basis.

- Advertisement -

No other services at the hospital have been impacted by this decision.

We wish to reassure patients and their loved ones that all appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading COVID-19 infection among staff and patients within our health facilities, and also within the wider community.