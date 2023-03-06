Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Ennis for children

UL Hospitals Group is scheduling Covid-19 vaccination clinics for children aged 6 months to 4 years this week, where parents can book an appointment to give children in this age group protection against serious Covid-19 illness.

The first of the clinics for this age group will run in Ennis Hospital (former outpatients building) this Tuesday 7th March from 3pm to 5pm.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), has stressed the safety profile of the vaccine, and advised that it will provide the 6 months to 4 years age group with extra protection from the risk of serious illness from Covid-19, and help reduce household transmission to those who are immunocompromised or too young for vaccination.

Covid -19 vaccine information: To help parents make an informed decision on vaccination for their children, the HSE has provided information online here.

How to book a vaccine appointment: Guidance on booking your child’s Covid -19 vaccine appointment is available here.

Covid -19 activity is currently stable and low, but new variants present a risk of increases in the weeks ahead. Variants include XBB1.5, originally detected in the North East United States and now causing infection in Europe, including Ireland. This variant is highly transmissible. Covid -19 booster vaccines remain effective against severe disease and people are advised to ensure they are ‘up to date’ with their Covid -19 vaccine with appropriate boosters as recommended.