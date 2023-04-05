Four men detained after incident in West Clare

Gardaí are questioning four men following in incident near Lissycasey in West Clare this morning.

It’s understood that damage had been reported at a property the men had been staying at. Gardaí were alerted to the alleged criminal damage and also received reports that a group of men had attempted to stop cars in the area.

The four were later detained in the Lissycasey area following what has been described as a ‘short pursuit’. It’s believed the men had been staying in rented accommodation in West Clare in recent days. Gardaí also say they are investigating an alleged theft.

Gardaí from Kilrush responded to the Boloughera East area of Lissycasey and the four suspects were located and detained.

The men, all aged in their 20’s, were conveyed to Kilrush Garda Station where they are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí attended an incident of theft that occurred at approximately 11:30am today, Wednesday, 5th of April 2023 in the Boloughera East area of Lissycasey, Co Clare. Four men were arrested in relation to this incident and are currently being held in custody at this time.”

Gardaí have issued an appeal to anyone with information or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the Lissycasey late this morning or around lunchtime, to contact them at Kilrush station on 065 9080550.