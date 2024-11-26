Gardaí continue to investigate serious Ennis incident

Gardaí in Ennis are continuing their investigation into a serious public order incident that occurred last Wednesday, 20th November at 3.30pm on Mill Road in Ennis involving a number of males.

One male fled the scene and was apprehended by Gardaí and detained at Ennis Garda Station under the provisions of Section, Criminal Justice Act 1984. He was later charged with a number of offences under the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act, 1994, the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990 and the Non-Fatal Offences Against The Person Act. He was brought before Ennis District Court on Thursday, 21st November where he was remanded in custody.

Divers from the Garda Water Unit were requested to travel to Clare to assist in the search for a weapon used in the alleged attack.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Catriona Holohan said: “Gardaí are appealing anyone that may have witnessed this incident or may have observed a male running from the scene, to please contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.”