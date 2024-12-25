Gardaí investigate Ennis street incident

Gardaí are investigating a serious incident which occurred in Ennis town on Christmas Day that resulted in a number of vehicles being damaged.

Several videos have been circulating on social media platforms showing apparent ramming of cars on the Mill Road.

Two cars could be seen apparently disabled and badly damaged on the street with their airbags deployed while another vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene.

A group of men could been seen attempting to smash windows of a dark car which appeared to drive at them before leaving the scene.

The incident was captured on camera by a several people and later appeared on social media. Men could be heard shouting at each other before Gardaí arrived at the scene.

The damaged vehicles were later removed from the scene by a recovery truck.

It has also been reported, but yet to be confirmed, that a firearm was discharged close to a private residence in the town but it’s not yet clear whether the incidents are connected.

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating the circumstances of the Mill Road incident.