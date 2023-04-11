Gardaí investigate latest catalytic converter thefts

Gardaí have issued a fresh warning to vehicle owners following a number of thefts of catalytic converters last week.

There were four thefts of Catalytic Convertors occurred between 5pm on Wednesday 5th April and 8am on Thursday in the Ennis area.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “Two convertors were stolen from cars parked at the same house in the Carrig An Óir estate in Tobartaiscain, another was stolen from a car parked at Banner Court and another from a car parked in the Sycamore Drive estate on the Limerick Road in Ennis.”

If anyone has any information in relation to any of these incidents or if anyone saw anything suspicious or has dash cam footage we would ask them to contact their local Garda Station, any Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.