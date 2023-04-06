Gardaí investigating betting shop robbery in Ennis

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a robbery at a business premises on the outskirts of Ennis last night.

A lone male, wearing a balaclava, entered a betting shop in the Roslevan Shopping Centre on the Tulla Road.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks has appealed for witnesses.

Sgt Brooks said: “If anyone was in the vicinity of the Roslevan Shopping Centre between 7.45pm and 8.20pm and saw this male or anyone acting suspiciously in the area, we would ask them contact Gardaí. We are also asking anyone who might have dashcam footage from the area around this time, to come forward.”

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating the incident and can be contacted on 065 6848100. The Garda Confidential Line is 1800 666 111.