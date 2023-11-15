Man hospitalised after alleged stabbing incident

A man is recovering in hospital after he sustained serious injuries in an assault in Co Clare late last night.

The incident occurred at Ballymaley on the outskirts of Ennis at around 10.30pm.

It’s understood the injured man was rushed by car to Ennis General Hospital accompanied by several other vehicles carrying relatives. Despite the hospital in Ennis not having an Emergency Department, staff on duty administered first aid to the victim.

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) was alerted and an ambulance and advanced paramedic unit were dispatched from the NAS base located on the hospital campus.

In the meantime, Gardaí were dispatched to Ennis Hospital while other officers Other Gardaí and detectives made their way to Ballymaley, where the incident is believed to have occurred. Members of the Garda Armed Response Unit were also requested to attend.

The injured man was assessed and treated at Ennis hospital before being transferred by ambulance to the nearest Emergency Department at University Hospital Limerick (UHL). He was still being treated at UHL this morning.

It’s understood the injured man is in his 20s sustained stab wounds to his back and chest. His injuries are said to be ‘serious’.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in Ennis, County Clare yesterday evening, Tuesday 14th November 2023 at approximately 10.30pm. A male (aged in his 20s) was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Investigations are ongoing at this time.”

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Clare are continuing their investigation into a serious assault which took place in Ennistymon in the north of the county on Sunday night.

A video later appeared on social media and circulated on private messaging platforms, showing a man on the ground with what appeared to be a serious head injury.

Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics rushed to the scene Glen North and the man was taken to University Hospital Limerick in a serious condition. The man remains in hospital in what’s being described as a ‘stable condition.’

Gardaí have confirmed that an investigation is now underway into the incident and that an incident room has been set up at Ennis Garda Station.

Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to contact 065 68 48 100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.