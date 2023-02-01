Man released pending further investigation after drugs seizure

A man arrested and detained by Gardaí following a drugs seizure in Ennis has been released pending completion of further investigations.

Gardaí from Ennis recovered drugs after they stopped and searched a car in an industrial estate in the town on Tuesday January 24th.

During the course of the search approximately €8,800 euros worth of suspected Cannabis Herb was located in the car and seized.

A male in his late 20’s was arrested and detained under the provision of Section 2 Drug Trafficking Act 1996 at Ennis Garda Station. He was later released from custody pending submission of investigation file to the office of the DPP for directions.

The suspected controlled substances have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for examination.

This seizure was made as part of Operation Tara an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.