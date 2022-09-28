Dooley welcomes expansion of Fuel Allowance Scheme

Fianna Fáil Senator for Clare Timmy Dooley has welcomed a social protection package for 2023 worth €1 billion to support households and families across the country.

Senator Dooley said, “Budget 2023 is about protecting people, families and businesses and jobs. This budget is an exceptional ‘cost of living budget’ with immediate measures for people, households, businesses and community organisations. I particularly welcome the additional support for our pensioners to help them meet rising energy costs.

“The Fuel Allowance is a very effective means of targeting support at people who need help with energy bills. I was delighted to hear my party colleague and Minister for Public Expenditure, Michael McGrath, announce that from 1st January, the qualifying income threshold for the Fuel Allowance will increase from €120 to €200 above the relevant rate of the State Pension Contributory.

“For over 70s specifically, the Government is increasing the weekly Fuel Allowance means the limit to €500 for single people and €1,000 for couples. This is crucial in expanding the support offered by the Fuel Allowance to many more older people across Clare. This will also allow those people to qualify for the range of free retrofitting upgrades available under the Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme.

“Fianna Fáil is acutely aware of the effect the energy crisis is having on families and businesses across the country. We have listened to people who are really worried about skyrocketing energy bills and I believe these substantial measures will support those who need it most and help everyone face these challenges.”