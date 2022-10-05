€40,000 of herbal cannabis seized at Shannon Airport

Revenue officers have seized approximately 2kgs of herbal cannabis at Shannon Airport.

The illegal drugs, seized as part of routine operations and with an estimated value of €40,000, were discovered in a parcel that originated from Italy and were destined for an address in Limerick City.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.