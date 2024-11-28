Emergency services deal with Connolly shed fire

One person has been treated for smoke inhalation and burns following a fire at in Co Clare this morning.

The alarm was raised at around 11.30am when emergency services received a report of a building on fire at Reanagishagh near Connolly.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí. Additional fire service resources were later mobilised from Ennistymon station to assist the incident.

On arrival fire crews found a blaze well established in a building that contained a number of motor vehicles.

One person was reported to have suffered minor burns as well as the effects of smoke inhalation. The man was assessed and treated at the scene for some time, but it’s understood he did not travel to hospital.

Fire crew used water and foam to bring the blaze under controller and were at the scene for several hours.

The ESB was also requested to dispatch a crew to disconnect power to the building and make it safe for fire crews.