A flight from the Canary Islands to Iceland has diverted to Shannon Airport after the crew declared a medical emergency over the Atlantic.

Neos flight NO-3925 was travelling from Tenerife to Keflavik and was southwest of Ireland when the crew issued a Mayday radio distress call.

The flight departed Tenerife at 4.12pm (Irish Time) and shortly before 7.00pm the crew declared an emergency. There were 163 passengers and a crew of 7 on board.

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The Irish registered Boeing 737-MAX-8 jet was cleared to divert to Shannon where airport authorities were alerted and the National Ambulance Service contacted and requested to dispatch resources to the airport.

Shannon Airport’s own fire and rescue service was also alerted and crews mobilised to designated holding points adjacent to the runway head of the aircraft’s arrival.

The crew requested to stop their aircraft on a taxiway and asked that the ambulance be sent out to meet them there. This was to ensure that the patient got medical attention as soon as possible.

Usually, a diverting flight with an ill passenger on board would taxi to the terminal where they would be met by medical personnel.

The crew confirmed that the male passenger was lying on the floor in the galley and was being attended to by a nurse and a flight attendant.

The flight landed at 7.50pm and was followed along the runway by airport fire crews and met on the taxiway by ambulance paramedics.

*The flight has since been cancelled and the passengers sent to local hotels for the night.