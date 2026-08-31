Flight resumes journey after diverting to Shannon Airport

A flight from Canada to Germany diverted to Shannon Airport early this morning after the crew declared a medical emergency.

Condor flight DE-2403 was travelling from Toronto to Frankfurt and was about 65 kilometres south east of Ireland when the flight crew turned around and rerouted to Shannon.

The Airbus A330-941 jet landed at 7.25am and was met at the terminal building by airport staff and ambulance paramedics.

- Advertisement -

The passenger was assessed and treated at the airport before being transported to University Hospital Limerick for further care.

Flight 2403 resumed its journey to Frankfurt at 9.37am.