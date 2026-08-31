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Emergency Response

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Flight resumes journey after diverting to Shannon Airport

A flight from Canada to Germany diverted to Shannon Airport early this morning after the crew declared a medical emergency.

Condor flight DE-2403 was travelling from Toronto to Frankfurt and was about 65 kilometres south east of Ireland when the flight crew turned around and rerouted to Shannon.

The Airbus A330-941 jet landed at 7.25am and was met at the terminal building by airport staff and ambulance paramedics.

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The passenger was assessed and treated at the airport before being transported to University Hospital Limerick for further care.

Flight 2403 resumed its journey to Frankfurt at 9.37am.

Flight 2403 resumed its journey to Frankfurt at 9.37am.
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