Gardaí investigate circumstances of Ennis house fire

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of a fire that caused extensive damage to a house in Ennis last night.

The blaze was reported shortly after 10.00pm at the property in the Dún Na hÍnse estate off the Lahinch Road in the town.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the scene along with local Gardaí.

It’s understood that the terraced house was unoccupied at the time and was undergoing renovation works.

The house was reported to have been ‘well alight’ by the time emergency services arrived. Fire crews quickly set about tackling the blaze.

The occupants of two houses, one on each side of the incident property, were asked to leave their homes as a precaution while firefighters dealt with the blaze. Both buildings suffered some smoke damage and had to be ventilated by fire crews before the occupants could return to their homes.

Gardaí preserved the scene overnight and a technical examination is expected to carried out later this morning.