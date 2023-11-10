Kilrush RNLI tows drifting fishing vessel to safety

Kilrush RNLI’s volunteer crew was tasked this to assist two people onboard a fishing vessel reported adrift in challenging conditions in the Shannon Estuary.

At around 9.00am, watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island in Kerry paged and tasked the lifeboat crew.

The fishing vessel was reported to have lost power and was drifting close to the busy shipping channel of the Estuary.

The crew soon located the 9m fishing vessel with two people onboard, south west of Kilredaun Head. Having assessed the situation, a decision was made to establish a tow line which was done in a challenging sea state and the casualty vessel was towed to Carrigaholt Pier in 4 – 5m swells.

Once the casualty vessel was safely secured, Kilrush RNLI returned to station at 10.30am.

Commenting on the call out, Charlie Glynn, Kilrush RNLI Lifeboat Press Officer said: “Weather conditions were challenging but our volunteer crews are well prepared and trained for each eventuality.

We are fortunate to have such a dedicated team of volunteers at Kilrush Lifeboat Station who are ready to drop everything at a moment’s notice to save lives at sea. Please remember if you see someone in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard.”