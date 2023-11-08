M18 reopens after earlier traffic incident

No injuries have been reported following an incident on the M18 near Shannon this afternoon.

Shortly before 4.00pm, a truck was reported to have left the road and crashed into the central reservation.

The incident occurred on the motorway in the northbound lanes between junction 9 (Shannon) and junction 10 Newmarket on Fergus.

Gardaí were first to respond to the incident after receiving several calls. On arrival at the scene, Gardaí found that the driver and passenger were uninjured.

Traffic Infrastructure Ireland motorway crews were also dispatched to the scene while units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service were also mobilised from Shannon and Ennis stations.

The truck, understood to be a horse transporter, was left stuck in the hedges of the central reservation but out of the traffic lanes.

Traffic was brought to a standstill so that a tractor could be brought in to tow the truck clear.

Once the truck had left the scene and fire crews cleared the roadway of debris, traffic flow resumed shortly after 5.00pm.