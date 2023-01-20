Man dies following N85 road traffic collision

One person has died and two others injured in a road traffic collision in Co Clare this afternoon.

The three vehicle incident shortly after 1.00pm on the N85 Inagh to Ennistymon road about five kilometres from Inagh village. It’s understood that the collision, which involved two cars and a van, occurred close to a junction at Ballyea, Inagh.

National Ambulance Service paramedics; Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon station and Gardaí responded to the scene. The driver of one of the vehicles, a man in his 60s, was critically injured and later pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s understood that the Athlone-based National Ambulance Service/Irish Air Corps Emergency Aeromedical Service air ambulance was dispatched to the scene but was stood down enroute.

The man’s body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. The two people travelling in one of the other vehicle were taken to hospital in Limerick with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road at the scene is currently closed to facilitate examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators while traffic diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are also appealing to those with camera footage (including dash cam) from the area at the time, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.