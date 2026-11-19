Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service responded to a road traffic collision in Galway this afternoon to assist colleagues from Gort.

Fire crews from Ennis were mobilised shortly after 2.30pm to the single vehicle collision on the M18 in the southbound lanes at Ballylennann.

A van collided with a crash barrier and overturned onto its side blocking lane 1 and the hard shoulder just south of junction 16.

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Units of Galway Fire and Rescue Service from Gort station responded to the incident along with Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics. Fire crews from Ennis were mobilised to assist at the scene.

The driver of the van was assessed at the scene by ambulance paramedics. An advance paramedic, travelling in a rapid response vehicle, also attended the incident.

The casualty was removed by ambulance to hospital for further treatment. It’s understood his injuries are not serious.

Fire crews implemented an emergency traffic management system and were able to keep vehicles moving safely past the scene in the outside lane.

Once the vehicle had been recovered from the scene and the road had been cleared of debris, the motorway was fully reopened shortly before 4.00pm.

Traffic Infrastructure Ireland (TII) motorway crews also attended the scene and will undertake works to repair the damaged barrier.