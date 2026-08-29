N67 reopens to traffic following earlier collision

One person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in West Clare this morning.

The single-vehicle incident occurred shortly before 8.30am on the main N67 road close to the entrance to the local airfield. A car is understood to have collided with a wall outside a residential property.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon station responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí.

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One person was removed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The N67 route between Miltown Malbay and the turn off for Spanish Point at Leagard South had been closed for a time.

Once the vehicle was recovered from the scene and fire crews had carried out a clean-up operation at the scene, the road was reopened shortly after midday.