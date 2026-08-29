N67 reopens to traffic following earlier collision

One person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in West Clare this morning.
The single-vehicle incident occurred shortly before 8.30am on the main N67 road close to the entrance to the local airfield. A car is understood to have collided with a wall outside a residential property.
Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon station responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí.
One person was removed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.
The N67 route between Miltown Malbay and the turn off for Spanish Point at Leagard South had been closed for a time.
Once the vehicle was recovered from the scene and fire crews had carried out a clean-up operation at the scene, the road was reopened shortly after midday.