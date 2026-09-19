Clare Volunteers Ready to Take Centre Stage in 2027

More than 400 people are expected to attend the official launch of County Clare’s programme as European Volunteering Capital 2027 at Treacys West County Hotel in Ennis on Thursday, September 24th.

The event, which is open to the public, will provide a first look at plans for 2027 and will bring together volunteers, community organisations, voluntary groups and other stakeholders from across the county.

Panel discussions will focus on the programme planned for 2027, the organisations and stakeholders involved in delivering it, and the experiences of volunteers from across Clare. There will also be a showcase of volunteering activity from all four corners of the county, highlighting the range of work carried out by volunteers and community organisations.

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Hosted by Alan Morrissey, presenter of Clare FM’s Morning Focus, the event will give individuals and organisations an opportunity to find out how they can become involved in the programme, including events and initiatives planned for 2027. The new www.clare2027.ie website will also be launched at the event, providing information on the programme and opportunities to participate.

The European Volunteering Capital 2027 title was awarded to Clare by the Centre for European Volunteering (CEV) following a competitive process involving cities and regions across Europe. Clare County Council and Clare Volunteer Centre submitted a joint bid in June 2025. The proposal was developed through a cross-sector working group involving stakeholders from across the county. Clare was announced as the winner in late 2025. Clare now joins previous European Volunteering Capitals including Barcelona, Padoca, Aarhus, Berlin, Mechelen, Maia and Košice. Sligo, which held the title in 2017, remains the only other Irish holder of the title.

Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Joe Killeen said, “This is a proud moment for Clare. This prestigious title recognises the contribution made by volunteers in communities across the county every day. I encourage people across Clare to get involved and make 2027 a year that celebrates volunteering and the people who make such a difference in our communities.”

Chief Executive of Clare County Council, Gordon Daly said, “Throughout 2027, communities across Clare will have opportunities to take part in festivals, recognition events, storytelling projects and initiatives celebrating the impact of volunteering. Our aim is to ensure that the legacy of European Volunteering Capital extends beyond 2027 and leaves a lasting benefit for communities across the county.”

Manager of Clare Volunteer Centre, Sharon Meaney added, “European Volunteering Capital 2027 belongs to everyone in Clare. Whether you already volunteer, represent a community organisation or are thinking about getting involved for the first time, there will be opportunities to take part. We want 2027 to celebrate the contribution of volunteers, strengthen communities and encourage the next generation of volunteers.”

Further details on events and initiatives for County Clare – European Volunteering Capital 2027 are available at clare2027.ie.