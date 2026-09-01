New Ennis Fire Station project moves to design phase

Clare County Council has reached a significant milestone in the delivery of a new headquarters facility for Clare County Fire and Rescue Service, as the completion of the design consultancy procurement process and the formal signing of contracts with the appointed design team has been completed.

The project will see the development of a new state-of-the-art Fire Station Headquarters at New Road, Ennis, replacing the current facility which opened in 1979.

Representatives of Clare County Council, Ailtirí Architects, DCE Engineers and DRA Consulting Engineers recently attended a formal contract signing event to mark the commencement of the next stage of the project. The event signals the transition from procurement into the detailed design and statutory approval phases and represents another key step in the delivery of one of the most significant capital projects ever undertaken by Clare County Fire and Rescue Service.

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The proposed development will comprise a modern six-bay headquarters fire station incorporating appliance accommodation, administration offices, operational facilities, firefighter welfare areas, training infrastructure, drill yard facilities and supporting site development works. The building is being designed to provide a functional lifespan of at least 40 years while incorporating modern sustainability measures, energy-efficient systems and future-focused communications infrastructure.

An outline design and preliminary cost plan are expected to be completed during 2026, followed by detailed design development and statutory approval processes. This will include the preparation and submission of the Part VIII Planning Application together with Fire Safety Certificate and Disability Access Certificate applications. Subject to the necessary departmental approvals and funding arrangements, the project is expected to progress to tender for construction in 2027.

The current programme anticipates that construction will commence in late 2027. Throughout this process, Clare County Council and the project design team will work closely with Clare County Fire and Rescue Service to ensure the final development reflects modern operational requirements while delivering long-term value for the public.

Chief Executive of Clare County Council, Gordon Daly said “I welcome the funding support of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management in progressing this important investment for Clare. The new Ennis Fire Station will provide a modern, fit-for-purpose facility that will support our firefighters and the communities they serve for decades to come.”

Acting Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer with Clare County Council, Colum Frawley said, “The new Ennis Fire Station Headquarters forms part of the ongoing investment in fire and emergency services infrastructure across County Clare. Together with recent investments in fleet, breathing apparatus, personal protective equipment and rescue equipment, the project represents a major commitment to ensuring that firefighters have the facilities, equipment and support necessary to provide the highest standard of emergency response to the communities they serve.”

Director of Services for Transport, Climate, Recreation, Environment & Emergency, Dr Carmel Kirby said, “Clare County Fire and Rescue Service delivers emergency response services through seven brigades located in Ennis, Shannon, Ennistymon, Scarriff, Killaloe, Kilrush and Kilkee and currently employs approximately 100 personnel throughout County Clare. The new headquarters facility will support operational response, training, administration, fire prevention and building control functions while providing a modern working environment capable of meeting the evolving needs of the service for decades to come.”