One person hospitalised following Ennis collision

One person has been taken to hospital as a precaution following a road traffic collision on the outskirts of Ennis this morning.

The incident occurred at around 11.30am on the R469 Ennis to Quin road about a kilometre from Ennis.

Gardaí, the National Ambulance Service and units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the collision which involved a car and a truck.

The female driver of the car was assessed at the scene by paramedics before being transported by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution. Her injuries are not serious.

The Ennis to Quin road was closed for a time but an emergency traffic management system was later set up to allow traffic to move again. Traffic was rerouted through the forecourt of a local business but the road has since been fully reopened.