Clare LEO businesses created 227 new Jobs in 2024

Local Enterprise Office Clare supported companies created 227 new jobs in 2024, a significant increase on the 188 jobs created in 2023.

Minister of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Peter Burke, TD, announced the annual results of the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) for 2024 which showed that the net jobs created by Local Enterprise Office Clare supported clients in 2024 was 82, which takes into account companies that amalgamated, ceased trading and those that transferred on to Enterprise Ireland.

The new figures show that the LEO Clare financially supported 228 small businesses in their portfolio across the county, and these companies in turn employ 1,364 people.

Clare County Council Head of Enterprise Padraic McElwee, said, “The small businesses in Clare supported by the Local Enterprise Office continue to thrive and play a leading role in the economic vibrancy of our county. When faced with challenges, they have adapted, pivoted, upskilled and did whatever it took to sustain themselves. We are seeing increasing levels of optimism among our cohort of businesses despite the many broader economic challenges they face. We are committed to helping them meet those challenges, grow their business and create new jobs in the town and villages around the County.”

Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Alan O’Callaghan added, “LEO Clare has been instrumental in fostering entrepreneurship across the county. Setting up a business can be a daunting task, but LEO Clare has proven to be a major asset for our local entrepreneurs providing financial, educational and marketing supports as they begin and indeed expand their small businesses. These businesses in turn are an essential part of our local economy and society providing employment and services locally in County Clare.”

Local Enterprise Offices across the country collectively support 39,541 jobs across 7,176 companies. This is the most jobs the Local Enterprise Offices have supported nationally since their inception in 2014.

In 2024 there were 7,104 new jobs created by LEO clients’ companies with a net jobs creation figure of 2,459. This was up 7% nationally on 2023. From the jobs created, 81% were outside of the Dublin region.

The LEOs also provide substantial funded supports to thousands of other small businesses across the country with programmes such as the Energy Efficiency Grant, Lean for Business and Green for Business along with training and mentoring.

Minister Peter Burke, TD, said, “The 31 Local Enterprise Offices continue to be the primary anchor for economic development in communities across the country. Our LEOs ensure that every small business, regardless of location, has a support system available to them, no matter what their concern. The continued broadening of the Local Enterprise Office remit highlights the value they add to our SME community.

“It has never been easier for a small business to access supports through their Local Enterprise Office, including companies looking to digitalise their operations, to take their first steps in sustainability or identifying new markets. These areas will be key pillars going forward to ensure our small businesses can continue to compete both at home and abroad. Government is firmly committed to supporting them all the way.”

Carol Gibbons, Head of Entrepreneurship, Regions and Local Enterprise at Enterprise Ireland, said, “2024 was a challenging year for business and these very positive employment results are a testament to the dedication and commitment of the LEO network across the country and the ambitious businesses it supports.

“Key to the success of the LEO network is the close relationship it fosters with both start-up and scaling businesses across communities. It is particularly encouraging to see the breadth of new jobs created across the country and showing that if you want to start and scale a company, the supports are there to do it from anywhere in Ireland.

“Enterprise Ireland will continue to work closely with the LEO network particularly in the areas of competitiveness, sustainability and digitalisation in 2025 giving them the support and advice they need to start, grow and to explore new markets this year and beyond.”

The Local Enterprise Offices located in the local authorities and funded through Enterprise Ireland support thousands of small Irish businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide. Since their establishment in 2014 they have been for the first stop shop for entrepreneurs and small businesses and providing a range of supports including financial, mentoring, training and sector specific expertise to help guide businesses at any stage of their development.

The Local Enterprise Offices were to the fore in supporting small businesses across the country in 2024, helping thousands to become secure funding, upskill and avail of supports to becoming more sustainable and competitive. They also released new supports with the Grow Digital Voucher enabling small businesses to take their first steps in digitalisation and the Market Explorer Grant to support companies in looking at new markets.

They also run key initiatives to foster entrepreneurship across the country including Local Enterprise Week, National Women’s Enterprise Day, the Student Enterprise Programme and the National Enterprise Awards. The Local Enterprise Offices are also running a campaign encouraging small businesses to save time money and energy by availing of their competitiveness and productivity supports including Green, Lean and Digital for Business. www.AllInADaysWork.ie For more information on the Local Enterprise Offices go to www.LocalEnterprise.ie