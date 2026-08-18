IDA jobs in Mid-West rise by 18% over five years

Employment in IDA Ireland client companies across the Mid-West has increased by 18% over the past five years, according to figures provided to Clare TD Joe Cooney.

There are now 28,125 people directly employed by 158 IDA client companies across Clare, Limerick and Tipperary. A further 22,500 jobs are estimated to be supported indirectly in the region.

Clare accounts for 67 of the companies, employing 6,136 people directly and supporting an estimated 4,909 indirect jobs.

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The Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment said IDA Ireland recorded 55 facilitated site visits across the three Mid-West counties during 2025. Limerick recorded the highest number with 33 visits, followed by Clare with 19 and Tipperary with three.

A further 17 visits were recorded across the region in the first quarter of 2026, including nine in Limerick, six in Clare and two in Tipperary.

Deputy Cooney said the increase in employment demonstrated the continued strength of the Mid-West in attracting foreign investment.

“An 18% increase in employment among IDA client companies across the Mid-West over the past five years is very positive news for the region,” he said.

“It shows that the Mid-West is continuing to attract and retain major international employers and that the region has the skills, infrastructure and business environment needed to support high-value jobs.”

He said Clare was playing a significant role in that growth, with more than 6,000 people now directly employed by IDA client companies in the county.

The Department said the Mid-West had attracted significant investment across technology, life sciences, international financial services, and engineering and industrial technologies.

It said the availability of suitable property and strategic sites remained critical to attracting new investment.

The Department also cautioned that IDA site visits were only one measure of investor interest and did not necessarily translate into an investment.

Potential investors may visit more than one county or return to a location more than once, while final decisions on where to locate an investment are made by individual companies.

The Department said IDA Ireland’s regional strategy aims to secure 550 foreign direct investment projects outside Dublin between 2025 and 2029.

Deputy Cooney said continued investment in infrastructure, skills and enterprise supports would be important if the Mid-West is to build on the growth of recent years.