Inland Fisheries Ireland recruiting for seasonal posts

Inland Fisheries Ireland(IFI) has launched a new national recruitment drive to hire temporary staff.

Starting salaries of €30,979, per annum pro rata, are on offer, and Seasonal Fisheries Officers can also earn up to €3,796 extra via an unsocial hours allowance.

IFI’s Seasonal Fisheries Officers are to be deployed across 16 counties from April to September 2025, with recruitment getting underway immediately.

David McInerney, Shannon River Basin District Director at IFI: “As a key State environmental agency, enforcement of the law regarding illegal fishing, pollution, and habitat destruction, are a key focus for Inland Fisheries Ireland.

“We require additional temporary contract staff to support our busy annual programme of work on Ireland’s rivers, lakes and coastlines.

“We’re seeking male and female applicants from diverse backgrounds for a six-month period.

“People who enjoy nature and working outdoors, in all types of weather, are likely to find these jobs very appealing and rewarding.”

Those interested in IFI’s seasonal vacancies can see more information and application details here.

IFI launches recruitment drive for seasonal posts in Clare

Seasonal Fisheries Officer roles

The above posts are based in counties Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Wexford, and Waterford.

IFI’s Seasonal Fisheries Officers will help maintain and conserve Ireland’s fisheries resource, and support the implementation and enforcement of the provisions of the Fisheries Acts, Water Pollution Acts, Water Framework Directive and other relevant statutory provisions.

They will work collaboratively with experienced Fisheries Officers, Assistant Fisheries Inspectors, and Fisheries Inspectors on:

Patrolling and engaging in surveillance activities to check for illegal fishing;

Enforcing applicable bye-laws and regulations as required;

Contributing to habitat improvement schemes;

Developing and improving fisheries access and angling infrastructure;

Assisting and advising local anglers and other members of the public;

Participating in various community initiatives designed to educate and promote fish and habitat welfare.

Successful candidates will take part in an intensive two-week training programme at the commencement of their contracts in April. This will provide new recruits with the necessary accredited learning to build the skills needed to carry out their responsibilities.



Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) is the State environmental agency responsible for conserving, protecting, and managing Ireland’s inland fisheries and sea angling resources. Its core mission is to protect freshwater fish and their habitats. It was established under the Fisheries Act on July 1st 2010, and operates under the aegis of the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.

There are more than 320 people working full-time at IFI in locations nationwide, and it manages a budget of approximately €39m annually. The agency has statutory responsibility for Ireland’s 74,000km of rivers and streams, together with 128,000 lake hectares. It also has a coastline patrol jurisdiction of 12 nautical miles.