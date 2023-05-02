Outstanding Employer award for Aillwee Burren Experience

Aillwee Burren Experience has been certified as an Outstanding Employer and Gold Recipient, 2023 as part of Fáilte Ireland’s Employer Excellence Programme.

This is the highest certification available to a business in the programme and has been determined by the overall score the business obtained in their employee survey, conducted by renowned global authority on Workplace Culture, Great Place to Work®.

This is Aillwee Burren Experience’s first year engaging in the programme which is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience. Also, as part of achieving this certification, all eleven members of the Aillwee Management Team were afforded the opportunity to upskill and complete the online Fundamentals of People & Performance Management training by the company which they passed with flying colours!

Nuala Mulqueeney, Managing Director of Aillwee Burren Experience said, “We are delighted and extremely proud of all who contribute to making Aillwee Burren Experience not only a great place to be enjoyed by our visitors, but now being certified as an Outstanding Employer! Our strong connections and support given to each other as team members, to our visitors we welcome and to our collaborators across The Burren Region, County Clare & Ireland all contribute and combine to ensure our family run destination attraction flourishes sustainably now and into the future. Thank you so much to all who make this happen every day.”

Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland, in congratulating Aillwee Burren Experience said, “This accolade honours not only your dedication to making your business a rewarding and appealing workplace but also your positive contribution to the tourism industry.

All over the world, tourism is fundamentally a people business but nowhere more so than in Ireland where our greatest asset as a nation is the Céad Míle Fáilte provided by tourism staff and businesses like yours to our visitors.”

Describing the Fáilte Ireland Employer Excellence programme, Paul added, “This programme supports businesses to drive great employee engagement, and continuously build the appeal of their workplace, to reposition the tourism sector as a rewarding and attractive place to work.”