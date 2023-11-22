Solar power boost for Burren businesses

Businesses in the Burren region are reaping the benefits of moving from expensive fossil fuels to solar power with considerable financial and environmental savings in the past year.

The businesses who are all part of the Burren Ecotourism Network and range from hospitality to agriculture, include Gregans Castle Hotel, the Burren Smokehouse, Hotel Doolin, Linnanes Lobster Bar, The Lodges at Seaview House, the Ritz Hotel and Slieve Elva B and B.

Earlier this year, the network began its journey to solar power in earnest, setting up a ‘Solar Meitheal’ to help some of its members reduce their energy costs and apply for the Government’s solar Government’s Solar Photovoltaic (PV) scheme. Some of the businesses who are in the process of moving to solar energy are being assisted by Colm Garvey from the Clare Community Energy Agency (CCEA).

Jarlath O’Dwyer, CEO of the Burren Ecotourism Network said: “It’s encouraging to see so many of our businesses make the switch to solar energy and see the tangible results. The collective effort of these businesses sets a precedent for others in the region and beyond, encouraging a broader adoption of renewable energy solutions.”

Each member of the Burren Ecotourism Network must adhere to a ‘Code of Sustainable Practice’ which encourages reductions in waste output, water consumption and energy usage.

One of the most recent converts to solar power is Hotel Doolin, Ireland’s first carbon neutral hotel. In May the hotel installed 100kwp of solar panels at cost of €125,000.

Donal Minihane, Manager of the hotel said: “Theres a payback of 4-5 years on the system including grants and capital allowances. We use every bit of power generated by the panels so there is no need for a battery and there is no surplus to sell back to the grid. It will provide approx. 30% of our annual electricity needs.”

The Burren Smokehouse in Lisdoonvarna also installed solar panels earlier this year.

Birgitta Curtin, owner of the Burren Smokehouse said: “We use all of the electricity generated; nothing goes back to the grid. The highest production that we got in a day was in August with 113.72 KWh the lowest was in September; 21.06 KWh but I did have days in early September with 93 KWh.

“The contribution to our electricity consumption is from 33 – 50 % of our total consumption. So far we have saved €600 on our electricity bill in the first 33 days of operation.”

Gregans Castle Hotel in Ballyvaughan switched to solar power in February and have already seen multiple benefits.

Simon Haden, Owner of the hotel said: “The system was turned on 17th February. It has on average generated 28.6% of our electricity usage. As we are closed days in November and closed entirely in December this should go up.

“Of course the bad weather in July and August did not help. But May and June were 39%. Even though it works on cloudy days you can see a big difference when the sun shines.”

So far we have saved 9.61 tons of coal saved and 11.42 tons of CO2 avoided and the equivalent of 16 trees planted. We are looking at 5½ payback as prices have come down recently but this is very good as the system is guaranteed for 20 years.”