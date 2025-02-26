Events announced for Clare’s Local Enterprise Week

Small businesses and budding entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to sample 15 events aimed at helping them to start or grow their business as part of this year’s Local Enterprise Week in Clare.

The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, supported by Enterprise Ireland and the local authorities, takes place from March 3-7 this year across the country.

While there are hundreds of events taking place nationally during the week, there are plenty of events in Clare open to all.

Among those taking part in Local Enterprise Week are: Sharon Keegan, a visionary entrepreneur, innovator and mentor, who will speak at a Women In Business event on Wednesday, March 5; Joe Leddin of Mid-West Regional Skills, who will outline what Government funded training supports are available to businesses; and the Workplace Relations Commission, which will host a free information webinar on Employer Obligations in the Workplace.

Each of the 31 Local Enterprise Offices will be running a full programme of events in their area that will tackle a variety of areas relevant to small businesses and start-ups. The events are open to all, from budding entrepreneurs to established businesses, and will give them the opportunity to get expert advice on key areas of business from financial skills, raising funds, exporting and boosting your business online to future trends such as sustainability and digitalisation.

Padraic McElwee, Head of Enterprise at LEO Clare said, “Local Enterprise Week is a fantastic marker in the road for any business. It is an opportunity to take stock of where you are, see where you can grow, where you can innovate or maybe become more sustainable and see what resources are available on your doorstep. There is something for everyone and for those who maybe always had that ambition to start on their own, or a great idea, this is the week to see how to get started and make it happen.”

“There are hundreds of events taking place all over the country covering everything from exporting and digital to going green or growing that idea. We also have two National Spotlight events taking place online and open to everyone that include experts from a range of industries. So online or on your doorstep, I would encourage everyone to check out the schedule of events and get involved,” he added.

The Local Enterprise Offices located in the local authorities and funded through Enterprise Ireland support thousands of small Irish businesses and entrepreneurs nationwide. Since their establishment in 2014 they have been the first stop shop for entrepreneurs and small businesses and providing a range of supports, including financial, mentoring, training and sector specific expertise to help guide businesses at any stage of their development.

They also run key initiatives to foster entrepreneurship across the country, including Local Enterprise Week, National Women’s Enterprise Day, the Student Enterprise Programme and the National Enterprise Awards. The Local Enterprise Offices are also running a campaign encouraging small businesses to save time, money and energy by availing of their competitiveness and productivity supports including Green, Lean and Digital for Business.

Details of all the events taking place across the country during Local Enterprise Week, from 3-7 March, are available at www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Week