Bathing ban imposed at Mountshannon

On the advice of the HSE, Clare County Council has issued a bathing prohibition at the Mountshannon bathing area on Lough Derg. The red flag will be flying at this location until further notice.

The prohibition has been introduced due to the presence of an algal bloom at the bathing area and at the pier.

Blue green algae can produce harmful toxins. Such toxins have been known to be harmful to animals that drink the water and skin rashes have occurred in humans following contact.

In accordance with An Taisce’s Blue Flag programme, the Blue Flag at the bathing area will be removed until such time as the water quality improves.