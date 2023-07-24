Burren Ecotourism Network secures funding boost

The Burren Ecotourism Network has received a funding boost from Clean Coasts Ireland (An Taisce) to purchase vital equipment to tackle litter on the North Clare coastline.

In recent years, the group that promotes sustainable tourism in the Burren has organised regular clean-ups throughout the region, which have resulted in large amounts of marine debris being removed. This work has been done in conjunction with other voluntary groups in North Clare such as the local Tidy Towns and Burren Beo.

With approximately 10 million tonnes of litter ending up in oceans and seas each year, marine debris poses a critical global problem impacting both humans and marine life.

Jarlath O’Dwyer, CEO of the Burren Ecotourism said: “We are delighted to receive this support from Clean Coasts Ireland, whom we have been working with for the past number of years.

“These funds have been used to purchase much needed supplies such as gloves, tools, footwear and wheelbarrows and will be used in our clean ups in locations such as Ennistymon, Ballyvaughan, Clahane, Doolin, New Quay and Fanore.”

“The volunteers who take part in these clean ups come from a wide variety of member businesses, including the Cliffs of Moher, hotels, hospitality business, activity providers as well as members of the local community. They work tirelessly to remove litter, particularly plastics from our coastline, ensuring that the Burren retains its reputation as Ireland’s leading sustainable travel destination.”

Darragh Dever of Clean Coasts Development Officer, highlighted the broad scope of marine litter, encompassing materials deliberately discarded or accidentally lost on shore or sea.

He said: “Plastics constitute 80% all marine litter, spanning from surface waters to deep sea sediments. An estimated 70% of marine litter resides on the seabed on the seabed, 15% is floating in the water column and 15% is what we find on our shores.”

“We commend the work that the Burren Ecotourism Network is doing. The volunteers who regularly take part in these clean ups are helping to improve our natural environment and create a positive impact on the health of our oceans.”