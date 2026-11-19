The River Basin Management Service has launched the Community Water Development Fund 2027, inviting community and voluntary groups across Ireland to apply for funding for projects that will protect and improve local water quality and biodiversity.

The fund provides financial support to communities to take practical action in their local streams, rivers, lakes and coastal areas, helping groups to address water quality challenges and make a positive difference within their local river catchments.

It is funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and administered by the River Basin Management Service, a shared service working on behalf of all 31 local authorities in Ireland to coordinate efforts to achieve good water quality. In 2026, €1,332,492 was awarded to 92 projects across the country through the Community Water Development Fund.

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Commenting on the 2027 funding call, Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity Christopher O’Sullivan TD, said: “The Community Water Development Fund is a vital part of the national effort to support communities to protect and improve Ireland’s water environment.

Funded by my department and managed by the River Basin Management Service, this Fund helps voluntary groups across Ireland to work together to improve the rivers, lakes, streams and coastal waters at the heart of their towns and villages. The goal here is to invest in projects that deliver practical, impactful projects that will make a lasting difference to water quality, benefiting both their local area and the wider environment. I’d like to wish all this year’s applicants the very best of luck.”

The Community Water Development Fund supports a wide range of community-led projects and initiatives, including:

Restoration of river riparian buffer zones

Flood alleviation and nature-based solutions projects, such as rain gardens

Removal of invasive species, such as Himalayan Balsam and Japanese Knotweed

Surveys, assessments and action plans that support water and biodiversity

Anthony Coleman, Director of Services at the River Basin Management Service, added: “The River Basin Management Service is delighted to launch the Community Water Development Fund 2027 and now welcome applications from community groups across Ireland. The fund is central to our work with communities, providing groups with the resources and support they need to deliver practical projects that help protect and restore the health of rivers, lakes and coastal waters in their local areas. We look forward to once again working closely with communities across the country who are passionate about improving the local waterways.”

The fund is open to all community and voluntary groups to help in the protection and management of water quality, both locally and in their wider river catchment.

The deadline for applications is 18th January 2027.

Interested community and voluntary groups can download the guidelines and complete the grant application form through the River Basin Management Service’s online portal: Community Water Development Fund Grant Application Form 2027 | Online Consultation Portal of the River Basin Management Service

Visit www.riverbasin.ie/cwdf for more information.

Eight projects in Clare were awarded funding through the Community Water Development Fund in 2026:

Carrigaholt Development Association: Carrigaholt Wetlands: Nature Enhancement for Moyarta Water Quality, Biodiversity Recovery, and Community-Led Stewardship (€38,780)

Doonbeg Community Development Ltd: Doonbeg River Restoration Project (Access & Riparian Management) (€16,551)

Lough Derg Anglers Association: Appropriate assessment & design a plan to enable best practice stream rehabilitation and water quality control measures (€4,500)

Lough Grainey Nature Sanctuary: Water Quality Actions for the River Graney (€14,533)

Lough Atorick Catchment Management Association (LACMA): Community collaboration to enhance water quality and biodiversity in the Lough Atorick Catchment (€25,000)

Quin Village Tidy Towns group: Rine River Project (€4,182)

Restore Ballymacraven River Association – Phase 3 Restoration Plan – (€37,500)

The Woodland League - Native Riparian Tree Restoration, Community Nurseries & Food Forests for Water Resilience (€6,000)