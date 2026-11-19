The 19th November marks a special occasion in the world of all things flushable: the day we should spare a thought for the humble toilet, what they do for us, and why we need to keep them working tirelessly, keeping our homes, communities and ecosystems squeaky clean and free of sanitary waste.

This UN World Toilet Day is extra special as it marks the 10th anniversary of the campaign that spends a lot of time thinking about what goes down the toilet. For the past decade, the Think Before You Flush campaign, operated by Clean Coasts in partnership with Uisce Éireann, has championed the message of responsible flushing and why it’s so important to protect our wastewater systems.

In honour of the occasion, Clean Coasts challenged primary school art classes across the nation to create the most hideous, slimy, disgusting ‘fatberg’ possible with a €1000 prize up for grabs!

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The school that took the top honours hails from way out west, the capital of the Banner County, Ennis town! The top accolade was scooped by Ennis Educate Together National School. Led by their teachers, Tricia O Cualain and Aoife Kenny-Fallon, the Beech (2nd and 3rd classes) and Ash (1st and 2nd classes) pupils teamed up to create a fantastically creative model fatberg and accompanying toilet. The pupils perfectly demonstrated their understanding of the Think Before You Flush campaign and are certain to carry its message out into the wider world. Congratulations to the wonderful Ash and Beech classes who have bagged the €1,000 prize!

The Think Before You Flush team marked World Toilet Day 2026 by heading west to meet the students of Ennis Educate Together and celebrate their achievement in the best way possible; music, games and a quick lesson about why we should only ever flush the 3 Ps (that’s pee, poo and paper) down the toilet. Absolutely everything else should go in the bin.

The celebrations also reached Waterford. To mark the campaign’s tenth anniversary and World Toilet Day, a sand mural was also created on Clonea Strand, to bring to life the Think Before You Flush message and highlighting the importance of protecting Ireland’s waterways and marine environment.

The celebrations also reached Waterford. To mark the campaign’s tenth anniversary and World Toilet Day, a sand mural was also created on Clonea Strand. It brought to life the Think Before You Flush message and highlighted the importance of protecting Ireland’s waterways and marine environment.

Flushing items such as wipes down our toilets can lead to blockages in our wastewater network, treatment plants and sewage overflows and can result in sewage-related litter on our beaches and in our oceans, damaging water quality and our marine environment. Many toiletries, such as wet wipes, cotton pads and dental floss, are part of the ‘Dirty Dozen’, which are the top 12 items that are incorrectly flushed down the toilet in Ireland. Other items include hair, paper towels, medicine, sanitary products, food items, contact lenses, condoms, cigarette butts and cotton bud sticks.

Speaking about the event, Think Before You Flush Campaign Manager, Patrick Cross said: “It was a real pleasure to meet the students and staff of Ennis Educate Together this World Toilet Day. All of the submissions to the competition were very creative and well executed and we want to congratulate everyone who entered. While we spent the day in Co. Clare, World Toilet Day has a global scope and after ten years of delivering the message of responsible flushing we think it’s more important than ever to be conscious of how we use the bathroom. What we do in our homes impacts those around us and the natural environment and it’s easy to make small changes that collectively have a big impact.”

Nuala Woods, Head of Wastewater Operations in Uisce Éireann said: “It’s always encouraging to see students coming together to learn how they can help protect their local environment. Every day, thousands of sanitary items such as wet wipes and cotton buds are flushed down the toilet instead of being put in the bin. These items can cause blockages across our wastewater network and contribute to overflows that can impact our rivers and coastlines. As we celebrate 10 years of Think Before You Flush with Clean Coasts, a huge congratulations to all the students who helped shine a light on a simple but important message: what you flush down the toilet can have an impact far beyond your bathroom, including on your local river or beach.”

What can you do this World Toilet Day?

Put a bin in your bathroom. You can also download some of our Think Before You Flush printable resources and stick them up as a reminder.

If you can, switch to reusable options – items like facial cloths and reusable cotton pads are great alternatives.

Spread the word of responsible flushing and always “Think Before You Flush”.

Visit https://www.un.org/en/observances/toilet-day to learn more about World Toilet Day 2026.

Join the campaign at https://thinkbeforeyouflush.org/ and follow @CleanCoasts and @Uisce Éireann Irish Water on social media.