Two Clare groups nominated for Ocean Hero Awards 

An Taisce’s Clean Coasts Programme is thrilled to announce the shortlist for the 2024 Ocean Hero Awards which pay tribute to the exceptional contributions made by Clean Coasts volunteers, groups, and communities in preserving and protecting our coast and marine life.

Starting in 2006 as the ‘Clean Coasts’ Merit Awards,’ the awards initially featured a single category, ‘The Clean Coasts Group of the Year.’ In the years since, the program has grown to engage over 2,000 Clean Coasts groups and 40,000 volunteers nationwide.

This year, Clean Coasts has received hundreds of nominations across six distinct categories: Group of Year, Individual Volunteer of the Year, Youth Volunteer of the Year, Campaigner of the Year, Event of the Year and Equality Diversity and Inclusion Award. This year a total of 36 groups, organisations and individuals were shortlisted for the title of Ocean Hero within each of the categories.

In County Clare, the following groups and individuals have been shortlisted:

Spanish Point Community Group shortlisted for Group of the Year

West Coast Surf Club shortlisted for Youth of the Year

All shortlisted nominees have been invited to the awards ceremony, which will take place on 27th November at the Gibson Hotel in Dublin. During the ceremony, there will be talks about the marine environment and Clean Coasts campaigns and the Ocean Heroes of the year will be awarded.

Bronagh Moore, Clean Coasts Programme Manager said, “Volunteers and community groups are the beating heart of An Taisce’s Clean Coasts programme. The Ocean Hero Awards is an opportunity for us to highlight and celebrate the phenomenal work that these individuals and groups carry out in protecting our coast, day in and day out, whatever the weather.

We look forward to meeting those shortlisted, in person, on the 27th November and to hearing about their achievements throughout the year.”