Farming community urged to help deliver farm safety education  

AgriKids and Irish Rural Link are calling on communities to register their interest in a new farm safety education manual designed to support primary school teachers, and members of their local farming communities, with the tools needed to co-deliver an effective farm safety education programme in the classroom.

Funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and Marine with additional funding from Flogas, the launch of the resource will include two pilot events this week, in Clontibret National School, County Monaghan (yesterday) and Kilmihil National School County Clare (Friday 8th November).

Kilrush-based Advisory Board Panel Member Sergeant Edel Burke said, “I am very happy to serve on the advisory panel for this initiative. Getting children engaged in farm safety early on can help prevent the simplest of accidents from happening on the farm. Having as many people from the community involved in educating children about the dangers on the farm will send a stronger message to the wider community also”.

The manual includes information on how teachers and members of the community can work together to co-deliver the programme; ideas for topics which can be covered; tips for making the information accessible for children; and much more.

It is just one of several new learning supports in development under the Engage, Educate & Empower pilot, a community-led learning initiative in farm safety education. As well as the creation of the manual on community-led learning, a farm safety gaming app and a video animation to the farm safety song, ‘When You’re Working on the Farm’ are also in development and due for release later this month.

These new resources will be freely available to schools and communities and add value to AgriKids’ existing suite of supported learning farm safety programmes, where the Engage, Educate & Empower ethos originated.

The community led learning strategy has been collated with input from an advisory panel made up of members of An Garda Síochána, teachers, farmers, community development officers and farm accident survivors, all of which have been involved in or participated in farm safety events in the past.

Their unique insight is invaluable in creating a high impact and relevant resource, so teachers can have support in delivering curriculum linked lessons on farm safety with assistance from members of their community.

AgriKids founder, Alma Jordan said, “When it comes to farm safety the saying ‘it takes a village’ is so apt. The fact is no one teacher, school or individual can deliver the farm safety message alone. We need our communities to come together to make sure that the message gets home and is relevant. I get so many requests to visit schools and all too often I must refuse as it’s simply not possible to visit them all. By adopting a more community led approach we can not only encourage education of farm safety in schools, but also support people in the area who may be invited to schools to deliver talks and make sure they feel confident and assured while doing so.

Irish Rural Link, CEO, Seamus Boland said, “Irish Rural Link has a long history of tackling key social issues in rural Ireland such as safety, wellbeing and socio-economic challenges. By partnering with AgriKids and activating our combined network of farmers, educators and advocates, we aim to deliver a successful community-led approach to help educate children on the importance of farm safety.”

Interested in getting involved?

AgriKids and Irish Rural Link are calling for primary schools and individuals in the community who may be invited to their local school to carry out a farm safety talk to register for a training manual which contains all the information the schools and community members need to deliver a relevant and engaging farm safety programme.

Schools who wish to find out more about AgriKids and their existing suite of supported learning programmes can do so at www.agrikids.ie