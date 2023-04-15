Festival of Finn in Corofin over Bank Holiday weekend

The Festival of Finn is set to take place over the May bank holiday weekend in the beautiful village of Corofin and promises activities galore, entertainment, history and maybe a bit of craic, too.

All the events that people have come to enjoy at the festival will be back, like a guided Burren walk on April 29, the ever-popular stone-throwing competition, community market and car treasure hunt on April 30, and the fancy dress parade and the “lark at the lake” on May 1, with plenty of fun for families.

Some new events have been added, too, including a traditional music concert on April 30, and on April 29, a magic show in the morning and an indoor 5-aside mixed football blitz in the afternoon.

A very special talk takes place on the night of April 28, about the legacy of Corofin native son Justice Seamus Henchy. This will occur at the Community Hall after an opening reception.

And plenty more is in store for the entire, jam-packed weekend.

A full calendar of events will be available soon. In the meantime, please visit Facebook (Visit Corofin and Festival of Finn) and Instagram, festivaloffinn.

Organizers have been hard at work creating a special weekend for friends and family from near and far. The festival is usually funded with the help of grant assistance but this year, unfortunately, the grant is not an option. They are seeking a small amount of funding through a GoFundMe effort and would appreciate a donation of any size. All will be helpful. Go to https://gofund.me/f64ce794, or visit GoFundMe and type in Festival of Finn, Feile Finne, Corofin.

There’s something for everyone from the young to young at heart to enjoy at this year’s Festival of Finn, so mark your calendars now for April 28-May1.