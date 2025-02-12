Council launches Healthy Clare Micro Fund 2025

Clare’s Local Community Development Company (LCDC) has announced the launch of the Healthy Clare Micro Fund for 2025.

This fund aims to support initiatives promoting health and wellbeing across the county, aligning with Healthy Ireland’s vision where good health means achieving complete physical, mental, and social wellbeing.

The Healthy Clare Micro Fund encourages community and voluntary groups to improve and protect health and wellbeing across all life stages, aiming to reduce health inequalities and create a healthier Clare. The fund will support targeted actions for two priority outcomes: Healthy Weight and Positive Mental Health.

Types of Proposals Considered:

Support Fund for promoting a Healthy Weight (Max Grant €2,000) Support Fund for promoting Positive Mental Health (Max Grant €2,000) Creatively supporting Healthy Weight projects (Max Grant €500) Creatively supporting Positive Mental Health projects (Max Grant €500)

Community and voluntary groups in County Clare are encouraged to apply. Public sector organisations are not eligible. Groups should register with the Clare Public Participation Network (PPN) and be actively involved.

Cllr Alan O’Callaghan, Cathaoirleach, Clare County Council, said, “The Healthy Clare Micro Fund 2025 presents a unique opportunity to advocate for health and wellbeing. By prioritising Mental Health and Healthy Weight initiatives, we can foster a more inclusive environment where everyone can flourish.”

Director of Service for Rural Development, Clare County Council, Ann Reynolds, said, “The Healthy Clare Micro Fund 2025 offers a valuable opportunity for health and wellbeing groups to secure funding for their projects. This resource empowers communities to address the health needs of their residents. I encourage all eligible groups to take advantage of this fund to help realise a healthier Clare for everyone.”

The Healthy Clare priority outcomes align with the Healthy Clare Strategic Action Plan, the Healthy Ireland Framework for Improved Health and Wellbeing, and the Local Economic and Community Plan (LECP). One of the high-level goals for the Clare LECP is to prioritise physical, mental, and social well-being, making Clare a healthy place to live, work, grow, and learn.

Cllr Joe Killeen, Chairperson of the Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) added, “The allocation of Healthy Ireland Funding for Clare will bolster community-led health and wellbeing initiatives. Clare’s LCDC is committed to addressing the wellbeing needs of residents, reflected in the new Local Economic and Community Plan. The Micro Fund supports Clare County Council’s mission to foster holistic wellbeing within the community.”

Samantha McCarthy, Healthy Clare Coordinator, said, “The Healthy Clare Micro Fund is a vital component of Healthy Ireland Round 4 Funding for Clare. This Micro Fund encourages applications with a focus on Healthy Clare’s two priority outcomes of Healthy Weight and Mental Health.” Ms McCarthy thanked the Department of Health, Pobal, Clare County Council, Clare LCDC, and the Healthy Clare Working Group for their support.

Applications for the Healthy Clare Micro Fund 2025 are now open to groups and organisations based in County Clare.

To apply, visit https://clarecoco.submit.com/show/93