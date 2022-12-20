Gardaí issue advice after home heating oil thefts

Gardaí are advising homeowners to ensure they take every precaution to protect their home-heating oil tanks following recent thefts in the county.

Between the 5th and 12th December a half tank of home heating oil was siphoned from a tank at the rear of a house in the Ardnaculla estate in Ennistymon while, between the 13th and 15th December a full tank of oil was stolen from the rear of a house in Sycamore Drive, Kilrush.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “Again we want to advise home owners of the following security tips for oil tanks:

Security lights / sensors can have a very positive effect and make property a much harder target for the thief.

Invest in a good quality closed shackle padlock and fit it to the tank opening. A wooden or metal fence, trellis or wall can give significant protection to the tank and is probably the strongest method of making it hard for the thief to get at.

A metal or grill cage with a lockable access point across the top of this wall or fence can further improve security. .

Remote oil level gauges are available which will set off an audible alarm when the oil level drops dramatically.